8 March 2019 - 16:04

Iran, South Africa hold 9th political committee meeting

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – The 9th Iran-South Africa’s Deputy Ministerial Working Group Meeting was held in Cape Town on Friday in the presence of the two countries’ deputy foreign ministers aimed at strengthening the Iranian-South African bilateral relations.

The 9th Iran-South Africa’s Deputy Ministerial Working Group Meeting was chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, and South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Reginah Mhaule, in Cape Town on Friday.

During the meeting, which was held in an amicable atmosphere, the sides conferred on the latest status of Iran nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, as well as EU’s trade mechanism for Iran, called INSTEX.

The two sides also discussed cooperation in the political and economic sectors.

Making arrangements  for the upcoming visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to South Africa, as well as the organizing of the 14th Iran-South Africa joint economic commission meeting to be attended by the two countries’ foreign ministers, were also addressed during the meeting on Friday.

