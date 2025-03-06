Donald Trump to dissolve US Department of Education

A draft of the executive order calls on Education Secretary Linda McMahon to facilitate a department closure by taking all necessary steps "permitted by law," the sources said.

However, such a move would require congressional approval; any proposed legislation would likely fail without 60 Senate votes, ABC News reported.

McMahon has previously acknowledged she would need Congress to carry out the president's vision to close the department she's been tapped to lead.

"We'd like to do this right," she said during her confirmation hearing last month, adding, "That certainly does require congressional action."

The move has been months in the making, helping the president inch one step closer to fulfilling his campaign promise of returning education to the states.

The draft is clear about the necessity to do so, sources added.

