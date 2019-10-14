British delegation to complete modernization of Arak reactor: Baeidinejad

"The modernization is done under JCPOA regulations," he added.

"In addition to Iran, China and the US were members of Arak reactor modernization working group but following the US withdrawal from JCPOA, the group is held with the membership of China and Britain," the Iranian ambassador added.

According to Head of Iran’s nuclear agency the second part of Arak heavy water reactor will become operational in the next two weeks.

Speaking to reporters after attending a parliament session on October 7, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said that within the next three weeks, the second part of Arak heavy water reactor will become operational.

Salehi noted that the bulk of the nuclear process takes place in the second part of the reactor.

He added that the nuclear experts have been working on the second part of the Arak reactor for the past 4 years, adding that with the installation of the fuel lattice pitch in the next two or three weeks, the second part of the reactor will become operational.

IR-40 also known as Arak Nuclear Plant is an Iranian 40 megawatt heavy water reactor under construction near Arak, adjacent to the 1990s era Arak Heavy Water Production Plant. Civil works for the construction began in October 2004. It is intended to produce isotopes for cancer and other medical treatments.

MNA