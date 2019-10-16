Canada halts weapons sales to Turkey after Syria offensive: report

The Toronto-based Global News cited Global Affairs Canada as confirming that Ottawa has “temporarily suspended new export permits to Turkey.”

“This unilateral action risks undermining the stability of an already fragile region, exacerbating the humanitarian situation and rolling back progress achieved by the Global Coalition Against Daesh, of which Turkey is a member,” the statement read.

“We call for the protection of civilians and on all parties to respect their obligations under international law, including unhindered access for humanitarian aid," the statement added.

Other countries have also suspended arms deals with Turkey, such as the UK, France and Germany.

Turkey on Wednesday began pounding positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with jets and artillery and sent in troops to purge them from the area east of Euphrates.

The offensive came three days after Trump in a sudden change of policy that was widely condemned by both Republicans and Democrats, told his counterpart Erdogan that he would pull US troops from the region.

After the incursion, the US imposed new sanctions against Turkish officials and institutions and called for an immediate ceasefire.

MNA/PR