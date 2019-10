In his talks with Iraq’s Mohammed Al-Hakim and Syria’s Walid al-Moualem, Zarif discussed recent regional affairs, in particular, those about northern Syria.

Zarif's conversation with Sergey Lavrov, revolved around establishing a joint negotiation channel between the Syrian and Turkish government and also between Kurds and the Syrian government.

As reported, Zarif will continue similar negotiations with other regional countries.

