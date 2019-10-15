Imperative now is to end incursion into Syria: Zarif

"The imperative now is to end the incursion into Syria and address all concerns through Adana [agreement]. Meanwhile, it is essential that the core principles of JUS IN BELLO are fully observed: distinction between civilians and combatant, & prohibition on inflicting unnecessary suffering," the top Iranian diplomat wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

In another tweet earlier, Zarif expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for his recent visit to Tehran and his efforts to bring peace to the region.

"Grateful to PM Imran Khan for his efforts toward peace in the Persian Gulf. Reiterating HOPE (Hormuz Peace Endeavour) I again invite colleagues in the leaderships of other regional states to join Iran in forging a blueprint for peace, security, stability and prosperity," the foreign minister wrote.

