France suspends arms export to Turkey

"France made a decision to suspend all projects on exports of weapons to Turkey that could be used within the framework of the offensive carried by this country," the statement says, Tass News Agency reported. The decision is with the immediate effect, according to the statement.

On October 9, Ankara launched an offensive in north Syria with the so-called name of ‘Operation Peace Spring’, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish units. While the Turkish officials claim that the operation is going to bring peace to the region and safeguard Syria's territorial integrity, Iran and many other countries have opposed it and warned against its consequences for the region.

In a Thursday statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry voiced concern over Turkey’s military operation in Syrian territories, and stressed “the need for an immediate end to the attacks and the pullout of Turkish forces from Syrian soil given the importance of the humanitarian situation and dangers posed to civilians in the conflict zone.”

“The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran understands Turkey’s security concerns, but, as it has underlined before, believes not only is military action not the right way to allay this country’s security concerns, but also it inflicts extensive material and humanitarian damage and, hence, expresses its opposition to such a move,” added the statement.

MNA/TASS