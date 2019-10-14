Putin arrives in S Arabia for first time since 2007

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia on Monday for the first time in over a decade. The visit comes as part of Putin's tour to the Middle East that is expected to wrap up on 15 October in the United Arab Emirates, according to a report by Sputnik.

The Russian president is also expected to participate in the inaugural meeting of the Russian-Saudi Economic Council.

The main topics on the agenda of Putin's visit to the Kingdom will include oil deals and the tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

KI