14 October 2019 - 15:53

Putin arrives in S Arabia for first time since 2007

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Monday for his second visit to the country after his 2007 trip.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Saudi Arabia on Monday for the first time in over a decade. The visit comes as part of Putin's tour to the Middle East that is expected to wrap up on 15 October in the United Arab Emirates, according to a report by Sputnik.

The Russian president is also expected to participate in the inaugural meeting of the Russian-Saudi Economic Council.

The main topics on the agenda of Putin's visit to the Kingdom will include oil deals and the tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

