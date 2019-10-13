Yemeni forces down Saudi-operated spy drone in Hudaydah

The media bureau of Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement said in a statement on Sunday that the aircraft was on a reconnaissance mission over Kilo 16 district, Press TV reported.

Separately, a bomb explosion struck a group of Riyadh's mercenaries loyal to Yemen's former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi south of al-Maton district in the northern Yemeni province of al-Jawf. Casualties were reported but the exact number remains unknown.

Earlier in the day, the Fakher area of the Qa'atabah district in Yemen's southwestern province of Dhale was the scene of indiscriminate shooting by militiamen sponsored by the Saudi regime. Two refugee children were injured in the incident.

Mercenaries also shelled a number of villages in the Hays district of Hudaydah province. No reports of damage or possible casualties were immediately available.

Moreover, Saudi-led forces sprayed a number of buildings on two streets in Yemen's western coastal city of Hudaydah with machinegun rounds. There were no quick reports of casualties though.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Manour Hadi back to power and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 91,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

