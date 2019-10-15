Russian President Putin arrives in UAE

Putin was greeted by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Roads in the Capital are lined with the flags of both countries, while the UAE-Russia Week has kicked off cultural celebrations at Emirates Palace.

The Russian President made a trip to the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Monday for his second visit to the country after his 2007 trip.

He visited Saudi Arabia on Monday for the first time in over a decade. The visit comes as part of Putin's tour to the Middle East that is expected to wrap up on 15 October in the United Arab Emirates, according to a report by Sputnik.

The main topics on the agenda of Putin's visit to the Kingdom were oil deals and the tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

Rosatom’s CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday that the Russian state nuclear corporation would be ready to cooperate with partners from the US, Europe, and Asia to build a nuclear power plant in Saudi Arabia.

According to Likhachev, Russia will finalize the decision for cooperating in the project by 2020-2021.

MNA