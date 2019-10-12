SABITI to arrive home in 10 days: NITC chief

Nasrollah Sardashti said the vessel would reach Bab-el-Mandeb Strait in 24 hours.

NITC's public relation’s office said on Friday that two explosions, ‘likely by missiles’, have hit SABITI oil tanker at 5:00 and 5:20 AM on Friday some 60 miles off Jeddah.

No crew were injured in the attack and the oil spill came under controlled.

The blasts damaged storerooms of the vessel. The source of the strikes is not determined yet and is under investigation.

Sardashti said two main storerooms of the ship were damaged by the blasts, adding it was sailing towards Iran at maximum speed.

The NITC CEO added that oil leakage from the ship was fully controlled.

MNA/Shana 294266