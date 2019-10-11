No country helps Iranian oil tanker in Red Sea

“We will change the direction of the oil tanker to exit from the Red Sea,” he added.

An Iranian oil tanker has not yet resumed its direction, he said, adding, “as soon as the oil tanker starts going on, it will change its course to exit from the Red Sea.”

The cause of the accident for the oil tanker is still unclear but the oil spill to the sea has been controlled, Sardashti added.

According to the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), two explosions hit the Iranian oil tanker SABITI operated by the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) near the Saudi port city of Jeddah on Friday. The two explosions, ‘likely by missiles’, have hit the vessel at 5:00 and 5:20 AM on Friday some 60 miles off Jeddah, said NITC in a Friday statement.

It said that the explosion has hit the vessel’s hull, causing heavy damages to the vessel’s main reservoirs, which had resulted in an oil spill in the Red Sea.

Technical experts on the oil tanker and experts in NITC headquarters are currently investigating the cause of the explosions.

