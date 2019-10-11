NITC says blast-hit Iranian tanker heading towards Persian Gulf

NITC's public relation’s office said on Friday that two explosions, ‘likely by missiles’, have hit SABITI oil tanker at 5:00 and 5:20 AM on Friday some 60 miles off Jeddah.

NITC further dismissed rumors that the vessel was hit by missiles from Saudi soil.

According to officials, all the crew are safe and secure and the tanker is in a stable condition.

“In the past months, some other sabotage acts against Iranian tankers had been carried out in the Red Sea and investigations are underway into their perpetrators,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, adding, “All the responsibilities of this measure, including environmental pollution in the region, falls on those behind this dangerous adventure.”

Experts are still investigating the cause of blasts.

MAH/IRN83512464/Shana