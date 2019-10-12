‘Acts of mischief’ in international waters not to go unanswered: Shamkhani

“Maritime piracy and acts of mischief in international waters that are carried out with the aim of undermining the security of merchant ships will not go unanswered,” Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Saturday.

“A special committee has been established to address the attack against SABITI vessel which was hit by two missiles near Saudi coasts in the Red Sea,” he said adding that the report of the committee will soon be submitted to responsible authorities.

Shamkhani went on to say that “The main clues to this dangerous adventure have been uncovered by assessing the available videos and the gathered information.”

He referred to sabotage acts against two other Iranian oil tankers in the Red Sea during recent months, adding, “Making the international waterways insecure poses worrying threats to the global economy, and the responsibility for the consequences of such provocative actions lie with their planners, executors, and supporters.”

NITC's public relation’s office said on Friday that two explosions, ‘likely by missiles’, have hit SABITI oil tanker at 5:00 and 5:20 AM on Friday some 60 miles off Jeddah. No crew were injured in the attack and the oil spill came under controlled. According to reports, the ship is now heading towards the Persian Gulf.

