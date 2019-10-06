US’ lack of strategy leading to its gradual death: IRGC cmdr.

“The physical power is not important; one should understand the philosophy behind powers. Take a look at today’s philosophy of America; it has a stylish appearance but is tyrannical in nature,” said the commander on Sunday in a ceremony held to appreciate efforts of IRIB personnel in international domains.

“Lack of strategy for powers is the start of their gradual deaths and this has happened in America,” he said, adding, “Our philosophy is to defend the oppressed and to risk our lives to save others; this philosophy is certainly victorious.”

“I tell you that all great powers of the world have collapsed and will collapse for being wrong. This is the tradition of history. The life cycle of vicious powers is like a curve which has a climax but is immediately followed by a decline,” added Salami.

He said that the country is engaged in a war of media, adding, “Our enemies lie and tyrannize others but who should deliver the voice of oppressed Yemeni and Palestinian kids to the world other than you?”

“The enemy’s media network is like a spiderweb; it has a complex appearance but is frail in nature … You will invalidate the enemy’s media by showing the truth,” added the IRGC commander.

