With or without mediators, Iran ready to hold talks with S. Arabia: spox

He made the remarks answering a question about the upcoming visit of the Pakistani Prime Minister to Tehran and if Imran Khan is to act as a mediator between Tehran and Riyadh to resolve the conflicts between the two sides.

Mousavi noted that Imran Khan’s talks in Tehran will revolve around regional and international issues as well as common relations and that the Pakistani Prime Minister, in his Sunday's trip to Iran, will meet with the Leader of the Islamic Republic besides the Iranian President. He will also hold a joint press conference with Iranian Presiden, added the spokesman.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was also making an effort to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh. He held talks with Saudi Arabia's leaders in Riyadh, as well as with Rouhani at the United Nations.

The Pakistani prime minister visited Iran in May 2019. He has also traveled to Saudi Arabia five times.

According to reports, the mediation initiative is being taken at the request of Saudi Arabia; Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had during Khan’s last visit to Saudi Arabia asked him to help defuse tensions with Iran as Saudi Arabia wanted to avoid war.

Khan will reportedly leave Tehran for Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

