Iran star 'Ghaemi' misses FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup due to ankle injury

Farhad Ghaemi who was injured at the start of this year’s world cup has not been taking part in recent matches of the Iranian national volleyball team.

The national team medical team said that the star is suffering from a serious injury to his ankle and cannot play for the next 4 m 5 weeks.

Therefore, Ghaemi has not only missed the rest of the world cup matches but also he will not play for his Iranian volleyball club Shahrdari Urmia in the first weeks of the season.

Iran is currently standing in eighth place in the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup which is underway in Japan.

