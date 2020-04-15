Recovered Ghaemi signs with Qatar’s Al Rayyan

No information about the fee and duration of the contract has been revealed. Reports indicate that Ghaemi should leave for Qatar in August.

Ghaemi, 30, had suffered a cracked ankle injury in early October 2019 during training for his former club team Shahrdari Urmia.

Al Rayyan is an eight-time winner of Qatar Volleyball League and its best performance in the international competitions goes back to 2014 when the team finished runner-up at the 2014 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.

Milad Ebadipour, Team Melli's outside spiker and the current player of Poland’s PGE Skra Bełchatów, has also played for one the Qatari club, winning the country’s Emir Cup with the team in 2016-2017 season.

