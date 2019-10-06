Young Iran no easy rival for Brazil: FIVB World Cup

Team Melli Igor kolakovic had decided the field younger players in a bid to prepare them for the future and also to save its top guns for the next matches of the team in the event. Top players like Milad Ebadipour, Amir Ghafour, and Saied Marouf were off the field while younger talents such as Pourya Yali, Amirhossein Esfandiar and Javad Karimi found a chance to gain more experience in a world-class event.

Yali scored a match-high of 25 points for Iran while Yoandy Leal Hidalgo and Alan Souza scored 16 points each for the South American team.

Despite suffering a loss, young players of Team Melli showed that they were not an easy rival for one of the world’s best teams and if a little more focused and experienced, they could have even won the game.

Iran has so far gained two victories and suffered three defeats in the FIVB World Cup, ranking 8th in the table.

Brazil leads the table with 5 wins (15 points) while USA and Poland stand next.

Iran will next take on USA on Wednesday before facing Tunisia one day later.

The two-week long event kicked off on October 1 in Japan with 12 teams competing in a round-robin format.

MAH