9 October 2019 - 15:25

Iran loses to US 3-1 at FIVB World Cup

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – Iran national volleyball team suffered a 3-1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 25-12) loss against the defending champion US in the 2019 edition of FIVB Men’s World Cup underway in Japan.

The match was held in Japan's Hiroshima on Wednesday, where the two rivals fought for each points to improve their ranking in the table. 

Despite winning one set, the Iranian squad showed a surprisingly poor performance in the fourth set where they conceded an easy defeat 25-12 to their opponents.

Team Melli will next take on Tunisia on Thursday.

Iran has so far gained two victories and suffered four defeats in the FIVB World Cup, ranking 9th in the table.

Brazil leads the table with 6 wins (18 points) while USA and Poland stand next.

The two-week long event kicked off on October 1 in Japan with 12 teams competing in a round-robin format. It will wrap up on October 15.

