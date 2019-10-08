Path of resistance to continue till enemies fully disappointed: Rouhani

“Enemies of Iranian people and the Islamic Establishment may not admit but have accepted that the maximum pressure strategy has failed and that they need to abandon this approach when facing the Iranian nation,” Rouhani said on Tuesday in a meeting with high-ranking officials of Intelligence Ministry in Tehran.

He went on to say that the Iranian nation emerged victorious in the tough test of standing against maximum pressure policy, adding, “Different organizations, branches, and armed forces made great efforts and cooperated well in this regard and this path should be continued till the point where enemies become completely disappointed with their policy.”

Trump administration imposed severe sanctions against the Iranian economy after unilaterally withdrawing from JCPOA in May 2018. Iran has described the US measure as a form of ‘economic terrorism’, saying that it will resist in the face of all unjust pressures.

Despite all difficulties and hostilities against the Iranian people, the country’s major economic indicators have improved in recent months and the role of the Intelligence Ministry has been prominent in this improvement.

Establishing security for businesses and investors is more important than technology and investment, he said, highlighting that Intelligence forces’ efforts to enhance the security of businesses should continue with more power in the era US-waged economic war on Iran.

He highlighted that Iran doesn’t have any major concern in political and security areas.

