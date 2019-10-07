Iran to legally pursue compensations for US’ JCPOA violations

“The Islamic Republic of Iran took the US’ violation of its JCPOA commitments and imposition of unjust sanctions to the International Court of Justice, and a temporary order was issued in Iran’s favor,” Iranian Vice-President for Legal Affairs Laya Joneydi said on Monday.

“Given the issued court order, the government legal department is seeking compensations for the losses incurred by JCPOA violations. We are trying to document all incurred losses and provide the condition to receive compensation from the violators of the agreement,” she added.

She noted that the department of legal affairs has also called on the country’s major economic sectors to make a general evaluation of the losses.

“We are also looking for other legal ways to assess the losses incurred by JCPOA violations and receive the due compensations,” she added.

The Donald Trump administration pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran in a bid to undermine the country’s economic interests by prohibiting other countries from doing business with the Islamic Republic.

Following that, Iran introduced reductions to its own commitments under the JCPOA to “restore balance between its rights and obligations.”

