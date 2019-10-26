Iraq agrees with re-opening of Sumar border crossing: Kermanshah governor

Speaking in a meeting on Saturday afternoon, Hooshang Bazvand said that the Sumar border crossing on the western province’s borders with Iraq had remained closed due to the Iraqi side’s unpreparedness, adding that the Kermanshah governor office spared no efforts to reopen the border gate.

He said that his office’s efforts are not only focused on reopening Sumar border gate but also aim to make it an official gate.

He added that Parvizkhan border crossing will bear the burden of trade activities until Sumar is reopened.

KI/IRN83531964