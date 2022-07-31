Khosravi border to reopen for Iran pilgrims to enter Iraq

Saying that in recent years Iranian people used to cross Shalamche, Chazzabeh, and Mehran border crossings to enter Iraq for pilgrimage purposes, the Iranian Interior Minister said Sunday that this year, the Khosravi border will be reopened for Iranian pilgrims to enter Iraq.

The Khosravi border crossing is the nearest border to the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and the holy city of Karbala.

Ahmad Vahidi also noted that using Bashmaq and Tamrchin crossings in Northwestern Iran is also on the agenda.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vahidi said that these borders are completely secure and there are no problems at the borders.

Imam Hussein is the grandson of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He is the third Imam of Shia Muslims. He was martyred in the Battle of Karbala on 10 October 680 AD (10 Muharram 61) along with most of his family and companions.

Millions of Muslims from all countries, Iran in particular, head for Karbala each year to commemorate Arbaeen.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Each year, pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes on foot to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is located.

