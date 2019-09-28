Syria expresses full solidarity with Iran in face of irresponsible US measures

Addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Walid Al-Moalem called for the lifting of illegal measures imposed on Syrians and on all other independent people, in particular, the people of Iran, Venezuela, the DPRK, Cuba, and Belarus.

"Syria expresses once again its full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of the irresponsible American measures, in particular, the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action between Iran, the P5+one and the EU," Sana News Agency quoted him as saying.

"We warn against policies that aim to foment crises and conflicts in the [Persian] Gulf under false pretexts. We believe that the security and stability of the [Persian] Gulf can only be achieved through cooperation and dialogue among the countries of that region, without any external interference that might increase escalation in the region and run counter to the interests of the people of the [Persian] Gulf.

Elsewhere, Al-Moalem said "any foreign forces operating in our territories without our authorization are occupying forces and must withdraw immediately. If they refuse, we have the right to take any and all countermeasures authorized under international law."

MNA/PR