Formation of Syria-led constitutional committee a national success: envoy

“The Syrians are the only ones who have the right to discuss their constitution and adopt it without any foreign intervention or practices of blackmail to which some governments, that bet on destabilization of Syria’s security, seek to achieve,” al-Jaafari added at a UN Security Council session on the situation in Syria.

He went on to say that principles that regulate the work of the constitutional committee affirm full commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and not to impose preconditions regarding its work and recommendations.

“Syria is determined to achieve a progress in the political track, based on the aspirations of its people.. Syria is ready to work with friendly countries and the UN envoy to launch the work of the constitutional committee, al-Jaafari added.

He underlined that what is important today for countries in the region is to put out the flame of the fireball that some sides have sought to roll throughout decades to destabilize their security and loot their capabilities.

“We aspire for working with patriotic partners who have commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and unity, and who confront practices of states which try to impose their will at the expense of the national decision through supporting terrorism and the separatist QSD militias,” al-Jaafari added.

He affirmed that the success of any political track in Syria requires the end of the illegitimate Turkish, French, US and British troops on the Syrian territories.

“Syria will liberate every span of its territory from terrorism and the illegitimate foreign presence in parallel with working for the political solution,” al-Jaafari said.

He called for lifting the unilateral, coercive economic measures imposed by the US and EU on the Syrian people.

“Enemies of the political solution process try to obstruct the work of the constitutional committee, a thing which was clear in circulating for lies and allegations about claims of using chemical substances to accuse the Syrian government,” al-Jaafari said.

He added that those who seek to hinder the work of the constitutional committee bear responsibility of their actions, stressing that reaching serious outcomes for the work of the committee requires from some known states to stop their hostile actions and their lies and intervention in the Syrian domestic affairs.

MNA/SANA