Syria to reopen key border crossing with Iraq today

According to local media, the Ministry of Information has invited journalists and foreign press correspondents accredited in Syria to cover the reopening ceremony, which is seen as a victory in the fight against terrorism in the country.



According to Prensa Latina, the Syrian authorities had made all the necessary preparations for the reopening of the border crossing that is of utmost importance for Syria as it means an economic gateway that would help meet the needs of hydrocarbons and others products, in addition to activating the movement of land exports .

It would also significantly reduce the impact of the blockade imposed by the United States and allow Syria to acquire materials for reconstruction of liberated areas, according to the report.

Iran will also benefit from the reopening of the border, as it will facilitate the transit of its exports to Iraq, as well as the country’s access to Syria and Lebanon.



In October 2017, the Syrian army and its allies liberated the Bukamal border crossing from the occupation of ISIL terrorist groups that had it under control since 2013.

