Iran petchem revenues to hit $37b by 2026

The minister was quoted by SHANA as saying that two leaps had been materialized in Iran’s petrochemical industry so far; the first leap took place in the 2010s and the second leap would take place by 2021.

Zangeneh also said that preparations had started for the third leap in the industry which would come to fruition by 2025.

Iran’s petrochemical revenues stood at 15 to 16 billion dollars after the first leap and are expected to reach $25 billion by the second leap.

Zangeneh added that by 2026, Iran’s petrochemical production capacity would exceed 130 million tons per year, generating $37 billion for the country.

