Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters to construct 1st petro-refinery in Iran

As the first petro-refinery of the country, Anahita Oil Refinery will be put into operation by Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters.

Benefited from high technical and engineering capability, construction of 150,000-barrel Anahita Petro-Refinery will be kicked off soon with the aim of preventing crude selling of oil.

Since this refinery will be constructed by the private sector, a part of foreign exchange resources will be provided by the National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI).

Anahita Petro-Refinery Complex can be turned into one of hubs for producing and exporting high-quality petrochemical products and can attract many investors to itself. In addition, this petrochemical and refining complex can generate new employment opportunities directly and indirectly in neighboring provinces.

As a giant national project, Anahita Petro-Refinery will be constructed on a land area as large as 570 ha, located in 15 km away from Kermanshah-Hamedan Road.