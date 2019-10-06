Iran plans to enhance petchem diversity by 2025

According to the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), the caretaker of planning and development management of NPC said that by the second and third petrochemical leaps in the country, Iran would expect to supply a wide variety of petrochemicals domestically.

The first leap of the industry took place in 2011 while the second and third leaps are planned to be realized by 2021 and 2025, respectively.

Ali Asghar Goudarzi Farahani told NIPNA that the country’s production capacity would reach 100 mt/y by 2021 from currently 66 mt/y, adding that the sector’s output would reach 133 mt/y by 2025.

Furthermore, NPC considered feedstock supply to the plants as a priority, adding that the leaps would allow domestic production of key petrochemical items in the country.

“NPC, besides managing feedstock supply to petrochemical plants, concerns value-chain completion and curbing crude oil and gas sales while taking steps to diversify the petrochemical production mix of the country,” he added.

MNA/SHANA