Iran to launch medical-grade PVC plant by 2020

According to NPC, Behzad Mohammadi paid a visit to the plant on Tuesday during which he said the medical-grade PVC production plant would come online as planned.

Medical grade PVC compounds are widely used in manufacturing variety of products for pharmaceutical and hospital industries, such as blood bags, blood transfusion sets, IV bags, oxygen masks, etc.

Mohammadi said NPC had supported construction of the project and its operation.

The state-run NPC supervises feedstock supply to the petrochemical industry of Iran.

Mohammadi said the PVC grade produced in the facility was of special importance to the country, adding with the support of the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum and the NPC, the financial facilities required for completing the project had been procured and its construction was going according to the schedule.

He further said, “There are currently 56 petrochemical plants operating in the country and we hope that the 57th one would be Hegmataneh Petrochemical Plant.”

MNA/SHANA