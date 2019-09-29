Amir Kabir petchem plant breaks polymer output record

According to the company, production of polymer products rose by 30% year-on-year in the H1, crossing the 315,000-ton threshold for the first time in ten years.

The plant’s monthly output during the period averaged around 52,000 tons while the total productivity of the company stood at 242,000 for last year’s H1.

The plant is expected to yield 700,000 of products this year, 100% of its nameplate capacity.

During the same period, the facility received 175,192 tons of ethylene during the period which was 265% of its expected feedstock supply. The amount also grew 125% year-on-year.

Amir Kabir Petrochemical Plant is a supplier of various polymer products including high-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene and linear low-density polyethylene.

MNA/SHANA