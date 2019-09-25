New US-sanctions on Chinese entities over Iranian oil

As Reuters reported, speaking at an event on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly, Pompeo also said Washington was going to ramp up efforts to educate countries on the risks of doing business with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to disentangle them from the Iranian economy.

On September 22, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the United States is making talks with Iran impossible by adding to sanctions.

Zarif cast doubt on how effective the new measures would be, given that Iran has managed to stabilize its economy following earlier US sanctions.

"The US is running out of options," Zarif said. "The maximum sanctions do not work."

He said that the measures would only make future negotiations impossible.

"It makes it more difficult to remove the sanctions. They want to make the negotiations impossible... want to make a change impossible. It's very difficult for (President Trump) and his successor to remove," he said.

MNA/PR