US maximum pressure on Iran has led to nuclear deal crisis: China

Wang made the remarks after meeting with foreign affairs officials from the European Union (EU), Iran, Russia, France, Germany and Britain during the United Nations (UN) General Assembly high-level week.

He said the United States exerting extreme pressure on Iran has led to Iran nuclear crisis. Leaving the situation unchecked will trigger even bigger crisis, he added.

In order to properly solve the crisis, Wang said relevant parties should uphold the fundamental principles of multilateralism.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), endorsed by the UN Security Council, is an important outcome of multilateral diplomacy, said Wang.

He pointed out that safeguarding JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, is to uphold multilateralism, the authority of UN Security Council, and the international order based on international law.

All parties should never waver in their determination in face of challenges and difficulties, he added.

Wang said all parties should continue to honor the commitments of the JCPOA.

China will continue its legitimate economic, trade and energy cooperation with Iran, push ahead with the Arak heavy water reactor renovation project, and support EU-initiated payment system to facilitate trade with Iran, said Wang.

He called on relevant parties to stick to the right approach of resolving differences through consultation.

China stands for a solution based on the principle of gradual progress, equality and mutual benefit, said Wang.

Problems related to the implementation of the deal should be solved via the mechanism of the JCPOA Joint Commission, Wang said, adding that China firmly opposes unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran.

