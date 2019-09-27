Iran knows Trump’s sanctions on Russian, Chinese entities threat to intl. trade

He slammed US baseless sanctions on China and Russia saying “Iran warns international society about the consequences of the unilateral measures of the US in form of economic terrorism.”

Making the remarks in reaction to the recent sanctions imposed by the US on some Chinese companies, Mousavi added “the recent US sanctions against some countries are contrary to UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which has encouraged and emphasized the cooperation of all countries with Iran. In doing so, the US government punishes other countries for abiding by a UN resolution, it even voted for.”

Addressing US sanctions on Russian individuals and companies, Iran’s spokesperson said “America's excessive use of sanctions and economic terrorism, on the one hand, has become a factor against the interests of American people and companies, and on the other, an issue in contrast with the freedom of international trade done by independent countries.”

“The world needs to find solutions for such destructive interventionism and bullying unilateralism,” Mousavi added.

The United States has imposed new sanctions on certain Chinese entities and people that it accuses of knowingly transferring oil from Iran in violation of Washington’s curbs on Tehran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday. The US Treasury Department announced that it placing sanctions on five Chinese nationals and six entities, including two Cosco Shipping Corporation subsidiaries. “And we are telling China, and all nations: know that we will sanction every violation,” Pompeo said at a conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In addition, the Trump administration imposed sanctions Thursday against a Moscow-based firm and five vessels the Treasury Department claimed shipped fuel to Syria used to support the Syrian government’s alleged bombing campaigns against civilians.

