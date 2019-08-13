Iranian co. manufactures hydrophobic seat covers

As the head of the company Behdad Nekouyi Esfahani announced, after two years of conducting studies and experiments, the company is now able to manufacture water repellent seat covers for planes, trains and etc.

Mass production of the product has not been started yet, he added.

The hydrophobic effect is the observed tendency of nonpolar substances to aggregate in an aqueous solution and exclude water molecules. The word hydrophobic literally means "water-fearing", and it describes the segregation of water and nonpolar substances, which maximizes hydrogen bonding between molecules of water and minimizes the area of contact between water and nonpolar molecules.

