Iran’s largest mobile power plant unveiled

The Director General of Passive Defense and Disaster Management Office of National Water and Wastewater Company Farhad Karkani made the remarks on Monday on the sidelines of unveiling ceremony of 10-MW mobile power plant and added, “this modular and portable power plant consists of five trailers, four of which are equipped with 2.5-MW generators and also one substation.”

This unique complex is capable of electrifying loads at 33-kV voltages, he said, adding, “so, transformer and substation of this giant project, which has been designed and constructed by expert domestic engineers, has been able to provide output at different voltage levels only by one transformer.”

According to him, this mobile power plant can take necessary measures such as supplying water in the shortest time possible in order to cover various parts of the country in critical and emergency conditions such as flood and earthquake.

MA/FNA13980708000272