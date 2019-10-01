  1. Economy
1 October 2019 - 14:16

'Iran ranks 1st in region in number of hosted exhibitions'

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIECO) Bahman Hosseinzadeh said that Iran ranks first in the region in terms of the number of organized exhibitions.

He made the remarks on Tuesday in a press conference.

Organizing exhibitions play a leading role in promotion of exports and export activity, he said, adding, “under the 6th Five-Year Development Plan, it is predicted that country’s economy will grow 21.7 percent. For this purpose, special attention should be given to organizing domestic and foreign exhibitions in the country.”

“We will focus on boosting and increasing the volume of exports to neighboring countries as well as the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS),” he stressed.

