Parliament speaker calls on major countries to prevent US' bullying behavior

Underlining the available capacities of improvement of ties between Iran and India, Larijani said “the US has had a negative impact on international relations and the Americans have deregulated such ties, therefore, major world countries are required to know their responsibilities and act upon them.”

He also noted that Iran and India can cooperate on the energy sector as well as measures aimed at stabilizing the region.

The Indian envoy, for his part, underscored his country’s tendency for reinforcement of ties with Iran saying “the ever-increasing meetings held between the officials of the two countries prove incremental improvement of bilateral ties.”

He invited Larijani to take a trip to New Delhi.

On September 17, high-ranking diplomats of Iran and India held a meeting in Tehran to discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional developments.

The meeting was led by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

The two sides discussed a broad range of issues such as bilateral ties, and regional and international developments, while also reviewing the roadmap of bilateral relationship for the next year.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over positive effects of using national currencies and also over the increased volume of trades between the two countries in the past year, highlighting the need to further expand ties in areas such as trade, transportation, science and technology, industry, communications, banking, insurance, and investment.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Araghchi said that the issue of Kashmir should be resolved through peaceful approaches and dialogue between India and Pakistan. Pointing to the history of the Iranian nation’s relations with Muslims in Kashmir, he hoped that rights of these Muslims would be respected and the imposed limitations on them would be removed.

