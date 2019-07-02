  1. Politics
2 July 2019 - 19:03

Larijani stresses expansion of Iran-China parliamentary relations

Larijani stresses expansion of Iran-China parliamentary relations

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – The Iranian parliament speaker has invited the speaker of Chinese parliament to visit Iran, urging for closer ties between special committees of the parliaments of the two countries.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with China’s new ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua on Tuesday, according to the news service of the Iranian Parliament ICANA.

Larijani congratulated Mr. Hua on his new post as the ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Tehran and wished him good luck in his post. The Iranian parliament speaker further attached great importance to the bilateral relations between Tehran and Beijing, calling for expanded bilateral ties.

He underlined that the parliaments of the two countries can play an important role in expanding relations between the two sides.

The Iranian top legislator also said that that the special committees of the parliaments of the two countries should have closer cooperation, urging the two sides to have stepped-up bilateral parliamentary ties.

Larijani further invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Iran.

Chang Hua, for his part, presented a report on his plans to expand bilateral relations between Iran and China in various fields.

KI/IRN83378636

News Code 147135
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News