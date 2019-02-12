Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan ink trilateral MoU on wheat trade

The MoU was inked between deputies’ agricultural ministries of Russia, Kazakhstan and Islamic Republic of Iran.

Ali-Akbar Mehrfard Deputy Ministry of Agriculture for Trade Development Affairs, representing the Islamic Republic of Iran, attended the signing ceremony.

In this regard, agreements were made in the field of supporting Iran and Russia for wheat swap and transit and also allocation of a credit mechanism for buyers of this product in the Islamic Republic of Iran within the framework of Iran-Russia Cooperation Commission as held in Moscow in March 2018.

A trilateral agreement inked between Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia and Kazakhstan in the field of wheat swap and transit is of the other achievements of 14th Iran-Russia Joint Cooperation Commission.

Although Islamic Republic of Iran does not need importing this product since the country has attained self-sufficiency in wheat production, it can play as a linking bridge for exporting wheat produced by Russia and Kazakhstan to other countries.

