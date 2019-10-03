Army drones to provide security of pilgrims for Arbaeen ceremonies

He made the remarks on Thu. on the sidelines of an unveiling ceremony of new achievements of Iran’s Army Force and added, “like previous years, Army Ground Force of the country will provide the security of pilgrims for Arbaeen rites and rituals.”

Fighting is a science and is developing like all other phenomena, he said, adding, “for this purpose, we need special tools and technologies to fight and defend our land and territory.”

“Today, we are in a position that we have to defend the country against external threats and in this way, we have to indigenize production of defensive equipment, otherwise, we may sustain irreparable damages.” Heidari emphasized.

The Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran has urged that the Armed Forces must stand on their own feet and indigenize defensive technologies and sciences, he said, adding, “today, we are proud to say that we have attained the world’s most modern defensive technologies, all of which have been indigenized.”

He went on to say that Army Ground Force of the country has been equipped with different advanced types of stealth, operational and traceable drones.

He emphasized that all drone requirements of Iran’s Army Ground Force are designed and manufactured by domestic experts of the Army Ground Force.

