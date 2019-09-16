Over 1 ton of narcotics seized in SE Iran

Mohsen Gol Mohamadi, the Prosecutor General of Iranshahr said on Monday that following large-scale intelligence operations, the police forces seized 1.100 tons of opium and some ammunition including grenades during an operation in Iranshahr.

Unfortunately, the smugglers escaped after armed clashes with police forces, he added.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past four decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

