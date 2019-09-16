  1. Politics
Drug trafficking gang arrested at Mashhad airport

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – The commander of airport police said that his forces have arrested a drug smuggling band in Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan Province, northeast Iran.

The Commander of airport police Second Brigadier General Hasa Mehri said on Monday that the forces identified and dismantled a drug smuggling gang at Mashhad International Airport, which was trying to transfer drugs to other countries.

The band aimed to transfer the illicit drugs to Bandar Imam Khomeini, south of Iran and then transfer the cargo to turkey by plane, he added.

According to the commander, the forces seized the smugglers’ vehicle at the entrance to Bandar Abbas and discovered 18 packs of narcotics which were hidden in the wall of an industrial water heater.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

