The exhibition opened today at Imam Khomeini Mosalla, northern Tehran, and will run till October 3.

Some 312 domestic companies along with 21 foreign firms are showcasing their products in this round of the event.

Increasing the quality and upgrading police equipment in order to reduce accidents and minimize the loss they incur and supporting inventors active in the field of designing and devising police equipment are of the objectives of the exhibition.

