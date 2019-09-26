Rouhani’s decision not to meet with Trump a rational, expert move: FM spox

In a late Wednesday TV interview, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said the decision has been made despite many efforts by other parties, however, Rouhani, in a rational and expert move, has decided no to meet his American counterpart.

Mousavi added that all parts of the ruling establishment are unanimous that under the current juncture when Iran is under maximum pressure and economic terrorism is trampling upon rights of over 83 million Iranians, not only talks but also a simple meeting with the terrorist leaders of the US should not take place.

He stressed that the decision has been taken from the position of power.

“Iran's strategy against maximum strategy is active resistance,” he added.

According to the foreign ministry spokesman, Iran has always shown its willingness for interaction and dialogue with others and proved that it favors peace and stability in the region and the world.

Speaking on the 74th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Rouhani underlined the country's opposition to any talks under the sanctions imposed by the US and the West.

