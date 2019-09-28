Oman says it’ll consider backing Iran’s Persian Gulf peace plan

He made the remarks in an interview with Al-Monitor on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“We haven’t seen it,” said bin Alawi, referring to the details of Rouhani’s plan, but “if the theme … of that [plan] is based on stability, of course, we will support it.”

Bin Alawi also emphasized that Oman is a facilitator, not a mediator, in the current crisis in the region.

Iranian President Rouhani briefly described the initiative in his Sept. 25 speech at the United Nations.

He said his Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) is designed to include all countries of the region and aims to expand cooperation beyond regional security.

"This plan is about collective work within the Persian Gulf region and we want all countries of the region to partake in it," Rouhani said. "Of course, the plan … won't be just about security, but rather economy and other issues, all in line with security matters."

"We believe the solution for the region comes from inside the region and outsiders can never bring peace and security," he said, referring to US military interventions in the Middle East.

"I hope we can roll out this plan and tell the world that Iran is looking for lasting peace in the region," Rouhani said.

MNA/PR