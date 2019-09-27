Turkey to continue buying Iran’s oil, gas despite US threats: Erdogan

He said that trade between the two countries would continue despite the threat of US sanctions, Reuters reported citing broadcaster NTV.

Speaking to reporters on his return flight from the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Erdogan said Turkey was not afraid of possible US sanctions over its trade with Iran, adding that Ankara did not want to sever its cooperation with Tehran.

US has imposed severe sanctions on Iran’s economy through a so-called ‘maximum pressure policy’ after unilaterally withdrawing from Iran nuclear deal back in May 2018. US is unilaterally pushing other countries away from doing business with Iran. Tehran has described US measures as a form of ‘economic terrorism’ since it is affecting the civilians.

MNA/PR