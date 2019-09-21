Defense minister inaugurates production line of military vehicle batteries

During a ceremony. which was held in commemoration of the start of the national Holy Defense Week, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami inaugurated the production line of advanced batteries for military and civilian uses.

The defense minister said during the ceremony that the young Iranian military experts at the Defense Ministry have developed the batteries.

He said that the new military achievement will help the Iranian military to gain more independence in meeting internal demands.

