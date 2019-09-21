  1. Politics
Defense minister inaugurates production line of military vehicle batteries

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – The Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami inaugurated on Saturday the production line of advanced military batteries.

During a ceremony. which was held in commemoration of the start of the national Holy Defense Week, Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami inaugurated the production line of advanced batteries for military and civilian uses.

The defense minister said during the ceremony that the young Iranian military experts at the Defense Ministry have developed the batteries.

He said that the new military achievement will help the Iranian military to gain more independence in meeting internal demands.

