Enemies' plots to fail after Iran economy stops dependency on oil: Defense min.

Speaking during a ceremony to commemorate the Sacred Defense Week, which marks the start of defending the country against the invasion by Saddam Hussain regime, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that the enemies' plots will be foiled after the economy ended its dependency on oil and other sorts of income from selling raw materials.

Hatami said that through proper planning and putting an end to oil dependency, Iran will become the biggest economy in the region as its military has already become the most powerful in the region.

The defense minister further warned the enemy that the Iranian nation will not give up and will continue its resistance.

KI/4730281